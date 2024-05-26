Meghan Markle breaks free from royal control in hunt for 'superstar' life

Meghan Markle wanted to be a 'superstar' so she refrained from adopting 'quiet' non-royal lives like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, claimed a royal expert.

For the unversed, Meghan and Prince Harry wanted to be "half-in, half-out" members of the Royal Family.

The couple, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, wanted to build their independent careers like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie but also aimed to be a part of the royal events.

However, the late Queen Elizabeth did not allow Harry and Meghan to be "half-in, half-out" royal members.

The fans of the California-based pair believe that it was an unfair decision while quoting the example of Beatrice and Eugenie, who built their careers according to their choices.

Speaking of the claims, royal commentator Jane Barr wrote in the From Berkshire to Buckingham newsletter that the Duchess of Sussex "would not have been happy with the ultimately quiet or truly independent/non-royal lives that William and Harry's cousins actually live."

She explained, "Looking back to Megxit, Harry was not just the grandson of the Queen, the same relationship all his cousins had to the sovereign, he was the son of the future King."

Jane added, "The second difference is what Harry and Meghan sought, which did not resemble any of their family members’ situations."

The expert said that Beatrice and Eugenie "hold down regular jobs," and not "glitzy high-dollar partnerships with behemoth entertainment corporations."

On the other hand, "Meghan wanted to take her HRH and her title and be a superstar in her own sphere on the international stage, wholly separate from the control of the Crown."