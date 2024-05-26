Tom Cruise’s upcoming ‘Mission Impossible’ hit with another major setback

‘Mission: Impossible’ was originally set for release this summer

Tom Cruise can’t seem to catch a break as his highly anticipated Mission: Impossible film has hit another production snag.

The eighth installment in the blockbuster franchise has been delayed once more, this time due to a malfunction involving a £23 million submarine used during filming.

The issue arose when the gimbal, a device essential for lowering the 120-foot-high structure, jammed under its weight and required repairs. This unexpected problem has set the production schedule back by weeks and significantly increased the film's costs.

Originally slated for release this summer, the movie had already been postponed to May 2025. With this latest delay, it is uncertain when the film will hit the silver screens.

Most of the new installment has been filmed in the UK at Longcross Studios, where Cruise has frequently been seen in character as the iconic agent Ethan Hunt.

In addition to Mission: Impossible, Cruise is also gearing up for another high-flying adventure with a new Top Gun sequel. This follows the massive box office success of Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed nearly $1.5 billion.