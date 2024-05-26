Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revert to age-old Queen Elizabeth tradition

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revert to an old royal tradition often observed by Queen Elizabeth when she went on royal tours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to Nigeria earlier this month but their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, almost 3, were left back home in Montecito, California.

While the tour was not made on behalf of King Charles, the tour has a stark likeness to a royal tour. Nigeria had hosted the couple as the country is reportedly set to host Invictus Games in the future.

Royal commentator Gareth Russell told GB News that it is unclear if leaving the children behind was a PR move but it was good for the children.

“Princess Diana did bring her very young children, and the current Princess of Wales has sometimes brought them [on royal tours],” he shared. “But the prevailing wisdom is it’s a huge disruption for children to be on public display like that.”

He continued, “The Sussexes have been very private about their children sometimes. I don’t think it was either a negative or positive PR move from them, I think it was probably a bit more of a traditional step.”

Gareth added that fans would love to see Harry and Meghan bring their children in the future.

Queen Elizabeth II was known not take her children along with her on royal tours.