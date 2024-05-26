Prince Harry issues serious warning after making damaging claims against royal family

It comes after lawyers argued Harry's drug claims in the explosive book "is not proof"

Prince Harry has received a serious warning from a royal expert following damaging claims against the royal family.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex is anxiously awaiting a judge's decision on whether to release details of his visa application amid concerns that he lied about his use of cocaine, weed, and magic mushrooms.



In his bombshell memoir Spare, the fifth-in-line to the throne admitted to using these drugs but is believed to have omitted this information from his US residency documents.

The Heritage Foundation said if Harry lied on his application, he could be in breach of US federal law and should lose his immigration status - forcing him to ditch Meghan Markle and their £12m Montecito mansion.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun it's a very "embarrassing" situation for both Harry and Meghan, regardless of whether the Prince has been truthful or not.

He said: "The fact of the matter is that it will be very embarrassing, or may be very embarrassing.

"Harry may have included drug use on his application form. If he hasn't, it will unquestionably make headlines, and that will not be beneficial so far as the Sussexes are concerned.

"I don't think Harry would have written his memoir Spare now, because there's evidence that the Sussexes have, in fact, beefed up the communications team."

Richard added the pair have set themselves up for being whacked with the "double standard" stick after throwing out years of damaging claims against the Royal Family.

He said: "What we are facing, however, is a possibility of very considerable embarrassment for the Sussexes, that they're made to look foolish, and the reasons for this, of course, are the attacks they've launched on the Royal family.

"And the fact that if you attack an institution, supporters of that institution, or those who believe that you've been very unwise and very foolish, believe that there are double standards."

Harry had previously been trying to stop the release of his visa application after the case was brought to attention by a think tank.

It comes after lawyers for the US government argued Harry's drug claims in the explosive book "is not proof" he actually took them.



