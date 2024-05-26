‘Love Island’ star Anna McEvoy marries Michael Staples in Greece

McEvoy and Staples got engaged in October 2022

Anna McEvoy tied the knot with the love of her life, Michael Staples, at her dream wedding on the Greek island.

Sharing stunning visuals from the ethereal ceremony on social media, the Love Island Australia star offered a sneak peek from her big day.

The newlywed couple has been gracious enough to treat the fans with a slew of wedding photographs and clips.

In the latest video shared on her Instagram profile, the luxurious Corfu Villa where the lovebird’s wedding was organized is prominently featured.

McEvoy walked down the aisle in an Alin Le' Kal dress from the Melbourne couture designer, adorned with a long, floral-embroidered train, boned corset bodice, and a thigh-high slit.



She styled her blonde locks in a bun, revealing her pearl earrings, while some loose strands framed her naturally glowing face.

Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in a BELANCĒ tuxedo, featuring a white blazer with black trousers paired with a white dress shirt and black bow tie.

The video, captioned "An actual dream," captured several moments from exchanging vows to wiping tears.

"Our wedding day at The Courti Estate was magical," McEvoy told the Herald Sun on Sunday. "It was the idyllic European wedding of our dreams, that turned out even better than we could have imagined. Michael and I couldn't be happier."

She added, "We are so overwhelmed with love from our amazing family and friends, who traveled all the way to Greece to support us."