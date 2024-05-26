WDC CEO remembers ‘Disney legend’ Richard Sherman after singer’s death

Richard Sherman passed away on Saturday at 95

Walt Disney Company (WDC) CEO Bob Iger paid a heartfelt tribute to Richard M. Sherman following the Oscar-winning singer’s death at 95.

According to the official website of the WDC, the "Disney legend" passed away on Saturday, May 25, at Cedar-Senai Medical Center in Beverly Hills due to age-related illness.

"Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives," The CEO said in a statement shared via website.

"From films like Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book to attractions like It’s a Small World, the music of the Sherman Brothers has captured the hearts of generations of audiences," he added.

Iger mourned before concluding, "We are forever grateful for the mark Richard left on the world, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family."

Sherman remained a key member of Walt Disney’s team of creative talents. He bagged nine Academy Award nominations; among them, he won two Oscars for his work on the 1964 classic Mary Poppins.

Additionally, he has garnered three GRAMMY Awards and claimed 24 gold and platinum albums throughout his career spanning over 65 years.