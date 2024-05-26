Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning against rumoured trip to Ghana

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive warning against rumoured tour to Ghana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned against another ‘quasi-royal tour’ amid rumours of their potential trip to Ghana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently basking in the success of their whistlestop tour to Nigeria earlier this month, prompting their aim to take on more such trips.

Speaking to the Mirror, however, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams noted, "another quasi-royal tour might make the Sussexes objects of mockery".

He also pointed out their cause to visit the African country linked to the Invictus Games, as well as Meghan’s desire to connect with her heritage.

Richard explained: "They would surely need an excuse, their security in Nigeria was provided by the Government and the visit was linked to the Invictus Games, which Nigeria participates in and reportedly is keen to host, but Ghana does not. Nor has Meghan Ghanaian ancestry."

A recent report from the outlet suggested at the royal pair’s plans to embark on a tour to Ghana in the upcoming months following an invitation from their officials.

The source shared: "There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana, everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth."