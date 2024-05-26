Kate Middleton's pal shares surprising details about Prince Harry reunion

Kate Middleton's friend dubbed the Princess reunion with her estranged brother-in-law a 'fantasy.'



For the unversed, it was reported earlier that the Duke of Sussex aimed to mend his broken relationship with the Princess of Wales after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

Now, Kate's pal shared surprising details about her reunion with the former working royal.

As reported by The Daily Beast, the source shared, "Meeting with Harry is the last thing that William or Catherine want or need right now."

The report added, "It's a fantasy. It's not about apologies or who said what, it is about protecting his family. Kate is recovering from cancer, and they are avoiding stressful situations."

"The idea that Harry and the kids are going to descend on Balmoral this summer is wishful thinking. It's all just very sad," an insider said.

These comments came after royal commentator Tom Quinn told The Mirror that the Princess of Wales is 'sympathetic' towards Harry, but she "fully supports her husband and, struggling with her own health problems, has no intention of playing peacemaker."