Zayn Malik teases more performances after breaking 8-year hiatus

Zayn Malik expressed gratitude towards fans for waiting for him

Zayn Malik hinted at more solo performances on the horizon after making an electrifying return to the stage for the first time in over eight years.



Taking to social media on Saturday, May 25, the former One Direction sensation expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt note alongside a carousel of photos from his recent concert.

"Been 8 days since I performed at London’s O2 SBE… my first gig in over 8 years," he began. "The amount of outpouring love and support I felt has left me speechless. All I can say is thank you and I can’t wait to see you all again. Forever grateful to each and every one of you who have supported me throughout the years and made this possible."

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker wrapped up the endearing caption, leaving fans curious about what to expect next from the 31-year-old artist, "See you all again soon xx Z."



Since leaving the iconic boy band in 2015, the Night Changes took the stage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on May 17 for his first live concert as a solo artist, hours after releasing his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs.

However, in the comments section, his fans quipped about his definition of "soon," saying, "Make it clear Zayn hahaha, this 'soon' won't be in 8 years like it was last time, right?"

Another added, "Soon soon? Or sooooooooooooon?"

Meanwhile, a third fan from the Zquad chimed in, saying, "You made 8 years worth it."