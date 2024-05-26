Britney Spears shows support for ex fling Wade Robson for sharing his ‘trauma’

Britney Spears further denied any recent allegations of drug use

Britney Spears is always going to advocate for survivors of abuse.

Over the weekend, the Princess of Pop, 42, showed support for her former fling and longtime choreographer, Wade Robson, who has accused the late King of Pop Michael Jackson of abuse.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, May 24, Spears re-posted video of Wade in a since-deleted post via Page Six, writing, “It warms my heart to see an older man take his time to even speak on such a subject !!”

Having herself suffered from emotional and financial abuse under her former 13-year-long conservatorship, she urged followers to openly “talk about” trauma in the detailed caption.

“There is trauma and then there is TRAUMA !!!” Spears noted, adding of Robson’s video, “The thing I thought was beautiful is that he said it’s not necessary at all to remember the details of your trauma.”

“For 13 years I was forced to see doctors and talk about my personal life against my will and I was right the whole time !!!” she expressed, adding that it was “literally not okay at all !!!”

The Grammy-winner further noted that throughout her conservatorship, she lost chunks of memory and turned to unhealthy coping mechanisms.

“It’s called block out and just survive, that’s when kids turn to substances because they can’t accept the reality,” she noted.

She also shut down all ongoing speculation about her slipping off the wagon, insisting, “I’m sorry to let the news peeps down but I don’t do drugs!!!”

Concluding the post, she extended well-wishes for Robson, writing, “It genuinely touched my heart to see this older man speak on something that’s incredibly sensitive to my heart !!! There is a complete understanding of what he is saying and I think I ‘m gonna cry for the rest of my life now!!! God bless you.”