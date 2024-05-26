Madonna admits to being 'ignorant' during ex Guy Ritchie marriage

Madonna reveals she didn't know her address when she married Guy Ritchie

Madonna recently revealed that she didn’t know her address when she resided with former husband Guy Ritchie.

The 65-year-old singer explained that since she was used to being driven around in the UK, she had no idea of her address or anything for that matter.

The legendary singer, who is known as the Queen of Pop, was married to the Gentleman filmmaker from 2000 to 2008, spending most of their time in the director’s mansion in Wiltshire, South West England.

In order to mitigate the problem, Madonna had previously contacted Willaim Fox Pitt for riding lessons.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, the Eventing champion said: “She Googled me and said she wanted some lessons, but didn’t have a horse. I asked her where she lived, and she said she didn’t know.”

He continued: “I told her I’d never heard of anyone not knowing where they lived, but she said she had only been driven there, and we established it might be somewhere near Salisbury. But she ended up coming to Hinton St Mary for lessons.”

Although the Olympic veteran had a “good relationship” with Madonna, he despised her negligence at times.

He claimed: “I regularly had to pinch myself. We had a good relationship, she was a good learner but she didn’t always want to learn. There were days when she just wanted to go for a ride.”