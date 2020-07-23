Amber Heard says the first time she struck Johnny Depp was when he attacked her sister

Amber Heard claimed in court that the first time she struck ex-husband Johnny Depp was when he tried to push her sister, Whitney, down the stairs in 2015.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress's testimony came during the hearing of Depp's libel case against The Sun.

The Aquaman actress also said she hit Depp for the first time in March 2015 to defend her sister. When asked whether she had punched the Pirates of the Caribbean actor “with a closed fist,” Heard said she had struck him after he had hit both her and her sister.

"He was about to push her down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard that he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs," Heard said.

“I will never forget this incident," she added. “It was the first time after all these years.”

She was then questioned by Depp’s counsel, Eleanor Laws, on why she had never previously mentioned the allegation involving Moss, who went out with Depp in the 1990s.

“I’ve not had the liberty of time or space or energy even to list every thought that crossed my mind,” Heard said.

Throughout the actress's testimony, Depp's lawyer tried to prove that it was replete of inconsistencies in, accusing her of weaving a “web of lies” and “making this up as you go along.”

However, she continued to insist that her allegations of abuse against Depp were true.

"I can just tell you after everything I had been through; I had been strangled, punched, sexually assaulted, among other things," she said.