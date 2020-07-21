Kanye West directs several bizarre messages towards Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kanye West left in a haze with a series of utterly confusing and cryptic tweets that suggest his wife Kim Kardashian tried to “lock him up.”

The presidential hopeful turning to Twitter on Monday said the reality TV star tried to get a doctor in to lock him, after earlier reports suggested she was “mortified” to see her husband tell the world about her wanting to abort her daughter North, during his first campaign event on Sunday.

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor. “If I get locked up like Mandela… Ya’ll will know why.”

He also blasted Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, saying: “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up.”

“Everybody knows the movie get out is about me” and spoke about his wife being in Playboy. I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me,” he wrote.

The rapper went on to post screenshots of a text message sent to Jenner, which read: “This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are you still ignoring my calls.”

Earlier, a source told People that Kim was disgruntled over Kanye’s mention about his personal life during his emotional speech at the rally on Sunday.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source revealed. "She is furious that he shared something so private."

The insider added that the reality TV star's main concern is how her husband's revelations about their private life may affect their four children (North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1).

"She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them," the source said. "Her favorite thing in the world is being a mom."

Meanwhile, a second source told that the couple's relationship has begun to suffer due to Kanye's behavior.

"Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it’s happened pretty suddenly," the insider said.