Steve Martin prays for his 'elegant' and 'delightful' costar Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai played Sonia Solandres, a criminology expert in Pink Panther 2 alongside Steve Martin

Bollywood bigwig Aishwarya Rai has not only made her mark in her own country but has been making waves in Hollywood as well which is why the entire world is currently praying for the actor to recover from coronavirus.

The diva’s Pink Panther costar and Hollywood actor Steve Martin has stepped forth sending love to the actor after news broke out about her being moved to a hospital along with daughter Aaradhya over breathing complaints.

“I’m wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther,” tweeted the Cheaper By the Dozen actor.

Aishwarya had essayed the role of Sonia Solandres, a criminology expert in Pink Panther 2 alongside Martin’s character of Inspector Clouseau.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that the mother-daughter duo was hospitalized after they had earlier spent a week in home quarantine following their COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nananvati hospital today. They are fine. Aishwarya needed medical attention,” sources told the Press Trust of India.

On July 12, Abhishek Bachchan had announced that his wife and daughter too had tested positive after he and Amitabh Bachchan contracted the disease.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”