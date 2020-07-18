Dua Lipa looks ethereal as she step out with boyfriend Anwar Hadid for lunch in New York

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have recently reunited with his family in America after four months apart amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



The duo looked thrilled to be back in the US as they stepped out following lunch at a cafe in New York City on Friday.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker flaunted her newly dyed locks and cut a very stylish figure in a black cut-out top and matching cargo trousers as she walked with her casually dressed beau, 21.

The singer displayed a glimpse of cleavage in the eye-catching top which featured a cut-out panel along the chest.

While she teamed her top with what appeared to be simple bottoms, there was a sexy element added to them with a fishnet style waistband which gave a glimpse of her slender waist



She added a pair of chunky black trainers and a leather handbag to her all-black ensemble.