Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson reveals King of Pop made her wear masks

Paris Jackson has gushed over her late father, saying she’s grateful that Michael Jackson made her wear masks while she was growing up.



The King of Pop’s three children – Paris, Prince and Blanket – famously sported masks and face coverings whenever they were out in public in order to protect their identity.



Paris, whose band The Soundflowers dropped their debut EP last month, said Michael Jackson wanted them to be able to do 'normal' things.



Speaking on a new episode of her reality series 'Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn', she said: "When [Michael] was young, he would be in the studio and he’d look outside and he’d see kids on the playground and he couldn’t do that.



"He didn’t want that for us, so we wore masks."

Paris said that she was grateful for her father’s decision because it meant she and her siblings were able to do normal things like other children their age.

"I appreciated it. It was nice. Because we were able to go to Chuck E. Cheese and Circus Circus and we were normal."

Elsewhere in the episode, Paris explained that she struggled with the lack of privacy that came with having such a famous parent.