Idris Elba calls for racist content on films to go uncensored so the truth can be exposed

Acclaimed British actor Idris Elba came forth advocating for racially sensitive content to go uncensored for viewers, much like sexist content on film and television.

During an interview with Radio Times, the Thor actor claimed a rating system warns viewers of racist perspectives shown in films and the uncensored content would allow viewers to know the truth.

“That’s why we have a rating system: We tell you that this particular content is rated U, PG, 15, 18. To mock the truth, you have to know the truth. But to censor racist themes within a show, to pull it — wait a second, I think viewers should know that people made shows like this,” he said.

“Out of respect for the time and the movement, commissioners and archive-holders pulling things they think are exceptionally tone-deaf at this time — fair enough and good for you. But I think, moving forward, people should know that freedom of speech is accepted, but the audience should know what they’re getting into,” he continued.

His remarks come in the wake of several films and TV series getting removed from streaming platforms over racially insensitive scenes and content.