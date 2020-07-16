Will Smith feels added pressure of the spotlight on his and Jada Pinkett's marriage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been making headlines ever since they came forth and spilled the details about the cracks in their marriage and the latter's affair with singer August Alsina.

Now, a report by People citing two sources revealed how the Pursuit of Happyness actor had felt immense pressure of saving his marriage and somehow working out the issues that had been there between the two.

"They're two different people trying to make it, and on top of it there's this huge spotlight on them. People are always going to grow and change, but most don't have the world watching their every move while they do that,” said the insider.

A friend of Jada also spoke to the outlet about how she felt about Will during their time apart. “She would be the first person to admit marriage is hard work, but she will always love Will. Even when they haven't been together, Jada always spoke of her marriage as something special."

Earlier, Us Weekly also quoted their sources saying the couple now believing putting everything out in the open and discussing it publicly was “the best move for their family.”

"They are a very vulnerable and open pair. This wouldn’t even be a story if they weren’t famous—it’s a normal situation—break up, get back together,” said the grapevine.

Earlier, Jada followed through with her promise to bring herself to her Facebook show to address recent claims that she had an affair with R&B singer August Alsina.

"I felt like it was important to come to the table to really clear the air," Jada, 48, explained. "Somebody made a statement for me, that wasn’t a statement I made, that went cray-cray."

During the discussion, Jada refereed to her relationship with August as an "entanglement" and put to bed the idea that Will gave his permission for them to become partners.

Will detailed how he and Jada—who wed in 1997—came to the decision to part as they thought they were going to end their marriage, prior to her hooking up with August.

The couple admitted they were going through a "difficult time," and had "broken up" at the time to figure out how to make themselves happy.

Jada—who is still married to Will and shares two kids with him— explained how being with August made her feel as she spilled: "I was in a lot of pain. I was broken. Luckily you and I were going through healing. We did everything we could to get away from each other to only realise it wasn't possible."

"I wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good. It was really a joy to just help heal somebody," she added.