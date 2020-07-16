Hayden Panettiere granted restraining order against ex after domestic abuse row

American actor Hayden Panettiere has obtained a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Brain Hickerson.

According to E! News, the 30-year-old Heroes actor filed to register an out-of-state restraining order for her current place of residence in California.

The documents obtained by the outlet revealed that the order has been granted following Brian’s arrest back in February in Wyoming for domestic battery where he was also accused of punching Hayden in the face, as TMZ had reported back then.

He had allegedly struck Hayden during one of their fights, “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.”

As per the docs, Brian was found by authorities in the driveway where he had reportedly informed them that Hayden was inside the house “saying he beat the [expletive] out of me.”

While Brian refused to admit or deny to the allegations of abuse.

The entertainment portal further reported that Hayden had told the police that Briad threw her across the room and punched her.

According to authorities, the actor’s face was swollen and red with a scrape on her left hand.

Brian has also been charged for interfering with the police as he refused to identify himself.

A jury trial has been set for September while Hayden has relocated to California and hasn’t been in touch with her ex since then.