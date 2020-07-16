Brad Pitt’s car in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' to go up for auction

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s cars in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to go up for auction in vast memorabilia sale.

The auction will reportedly be hosted by Prop Store, a props and costumes auctioneer based in London and Los Angeles, on 26 and 27 August.



Other items include a helmet worn by Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun' and boxing gloves used by Sylvester Stallone in 'Rocky'.



Jennifer Lawrence's costumes from 'The Hunger Games', as well as items from 'Thelma and Louise', 'Ghostbusters II', 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' will also go for sale.

As per reports, Cliff Booth, Pitt’s character in Quentin Tarantino’s film, drives a blue Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, which is estimated at $20,000 – $30,000.

DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, meanwhile, gets chauffeured in a yellow Cadillac Coupe de Ville, with an estimate of $45,000 – $55,000.

An 11-foot model of the Alien Nostromo starship is expected to be the most expensive item, reaching $300,000 – $500,000, according to a sampling published by Variety.