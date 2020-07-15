close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
Web Desk
July 15, 2020

Indian costume designer Shaikh Salim Khan commits suicide: report

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 15, 2020
Indian costume designer Shaikh Salim Khan commits suicide: report

A month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a 28-year-old Indian costume designer allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra.

Shaikh Salim Khan’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his apartment and a suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Police have confirmed the incident and lodged an accidental death case. Further investigation is underway.

In the suicidal note, Khan stated that he was fed up with the life and no one should be held responsible for his death, Indian media reported.

According to News18 report, Salim Khan worked as a costume designer for various film studios in Mumbai.

Khan’s suicide came a month after Sushant Singh was found dead at his residence in Mumbai.

