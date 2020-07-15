Matrix cinematographer 'didn't like' the sequels

Legendary filmmaker has opened up about his experience of working on 'The Matrix', revealing he felt pressure when making the sequels.

Bill Pope, during his appearance on the 'Team Deakins' podcast, reflected on his experiences as director of photography on the sci-fi trilogy, explaining that the two follow-up films paled in comparison to the Oscar-winning 1999 original.

The 68-year-old filmmaker said: "Everything that was good about the first experience was not good about the last two." The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003.

"We weren’t free anymore. People were looking at you; there was a lot of pressure," he recalled.

"In my heart, I didn’t like them. I felt we should be going in another direction. There was a lot of friction and a lot of personal problems, and it showed up on-screen, to be honest with you."

Pope — who's worked on several large-scale productions, from 2004's Spider-Man 2 to 2016's The Jungle Book — explained that writer/directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski insisted on a lengthy shoot for the sequels.