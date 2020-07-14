Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan gets support from Pakistani star Aagha Ali

Pakistani singer-actor Aagha Ali has come in support of Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan after some of his fellow stars opposed her becoming a brand ambassador for a Pakistani company.



The Band Khirkiyan actor turned to Instagram and wrote, “Actors hamesha international hona Pasand karty hain…you feel great when you get an offer from another country… and when a foreign star gets signed by a Pakistani brand….some people start to act and write stuff as if they’d come here and steal our jobs and projects.”

He went on to say “Allah any apkay naseeb main jo likha hai us say an ziada milega na kam (Whatever Allah has written in your fortune, you will get it). Let’s outsiders feel welcomed here..”



“And please stop making all of us actors insecure. Aanay dou jo aata hai.. and khush raho, mehnat karo. Shukriya (Welcome whoever wants to come here, be happy and work hard. Thanks),” he further said.

Earlier, Yasir Hussain had opposed the decision to make Esra Bilgic a brand ambassador for a Pakistani brand, saying “Aap ko nahi lagta k Pakistani brand ki brand ambassador Pakistani honi chahiye.?? Na Indian na Turkish.??? Pakistan Zindabaad (Don’t you think brand ambassador for any Pakistani brand should be Pakistani?? Neither Indian not Turkish?? Long live Pakistan.”