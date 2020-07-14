Demi Lovato lauds Naya Rivera for her impact on queer women like herself

Demi Lovato remembered Naya Rivera's immeasurable impact on the LGBTQ community

As Naya Rivera leaves the world struck with grief over her untimely demise, her Glee costar and singer Demi Lovato came forth to say her final goodbye.

The 27-year-old vocal powerhouse penned an emotional and soul-stirring note for the late actor whose body was discovered today at Lake Piru, a week after she disappeared.

Lovato lauded Rivera for being one of the trailblazing icons on television for the LGBTQ+ community and for inspiring a generation of Latina women.

"RIP Naya Rivera. I'll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee,” wrote the Skyscraper singer.

"The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world," she went on to say.

“My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time,” she wrote, ending the heartbreaking note.



Lovato had been one of the first few to speak out when news broke out about Rivera’s disappearance.

"Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound," she had written on her Instagram Story.

Earlier, Rivera’s Glee costars also paid homage to her by holding hands at Lake Piru after her body was found on the seventh death anniversary of her late costar Cory Monteith.