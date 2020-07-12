Jessica Mulroney to pen explosive tell-all book exposing former BFF Meghan Markle?

Jessica Mulroney's friendship might have ended with Meghan Markle but she is not letting the incident pass without exposing some secrets.

According to Daily Mail, the stylist, 'devastated after being dumped' by the Duchess of Sussex, is considering to write a book about her former best friend.

This, according to the outlet, will be done in attempts of fixing the friendship, something which Jessica has become increasingly desperate for.

"Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship," a source close to the drama reportedly told the British publication.

"She's devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she's done for good—just like with her family," the insider added.

According to the Daily Mail's sources, things could further mount between the two.

The publication claims that friends of two say Mulroney is at her "wits' end" and that she's even "considering writing a tell-all book about Meghan 'because she has nothing to lose.'"

The two ladies had a fallout when Jessica was found guilty of making demeaning comments to influencer Sasha Exter.

This 'white privilege scandal' ended the duo's ten-year-long friendship after it was also found out that Jessica was benefitting off her close bond with the former royal.