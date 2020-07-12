Yashma Gill contracts coronavirus

Pakistani TV actress Yashma Gill on Saturday said she has isolated herself after testing positive for coronavirus

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "3 days ago I felt feverish and mild symptoms associated with #Covid19 - so I self-isolated & got myself test immediately. Last evening the report came positive, but so far I am doing fine (alhamdulillah) except the initial symptoms."

In another tweet, she said, "Initial thought was [I] won’t tell anyone - but then I realised we can’t create a stigma around this disease and we need to fight it. Keep me in your prayers ... because I am scared ! [sic]"

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over five thousand people in Pakistan and infected more than 245,000 others.

According to the latest reports, over 150,000 people have recovered from the disease.