Yashma Gill contracts coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani TV actress Yashma Gill on Saturday said she has isolated herself after testing positive for coronavirus
Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "3 days ago I felt feverish and mild symptoms associated with #Covid19 - so I self-isolated & got myself test immediately. Last evening the report came positive, but so far I am doing fine (alhamdulillah) except the initial symptoms."
In another tweet, she said, "Initial thought was [I] won’t tell anyone - but then I realised we can’t create a stigma around this disease and we need to fight it. Keep me in your prayers ... because I am scared ! [sic]"
The coronavirus pandemic has killed over five thousand people in Pakistan and infected more than 245,000 others.
According to the latest reports, over 150,000 people have recovered from the disease.