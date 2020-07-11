Famed Pakistani stage actress Rubi Anum suffers cardiac arrest

Famed Pakistani stage actress Rubi Anum has been shifted to a hospital after she suffered a cardiac arrest, according to family sources.



Rubi was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology after she suffered a cardiac arrest in Lahore.

According to family sources, the actress is in the intensive care unit (ICU) and is undergoing various tests.

Producer Azhar Iqbal Butt, Rubi's husband has appealed to fans for prayers of her speedy recovery.

On the work front, currently Rubi was working for several TV shows.