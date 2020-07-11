close
Sat Jul 11, 2020
Web Desk
July 11, 2020

Famed Pakistani stage actress Rubi Anum suffers cardiac arrest

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 11, 2020
Famed Pakistani stage actress Rubi Anum has been shifted to a hospital after she suffered a cardiac arrest, according to family sources.

Rubi was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology after she suffered a cardiac arrest in Lahore.

According to family sources, the actress is in the intensive care unit (ICU) and is undergoing various tests.

Producer Azhar Iqbal Butt, Rubi's husband has appealed to fans for prayers of her speedy recovery.

On the work front, currently Rubi was  working for several TV shows.

