Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's court proceedings have 'slowed down'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal matters have reportedly 'slowed down' as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The ex-couple - who have six children - had an acrimonious split in 2016, and although their divorce was finalised last year, they still engage in 'legal matters' in court.



According Us Weekly magazine: "The actor, 56, is seeing the kids but everything involved in their process of resolving legal matters between the exes, including the courts, is slowed down because of coronavirus.



It added:"With the pandemic, it has been hard for everyone, including them. The legal process is slowed because of that. They are continuing regular visits but there has not been a lot of progress in terms of resolving anything."

Despite the slow court proceedings, the former couple were recently reported to be amicably co-parenting after 'a lot of family therapy'.

'The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star has been spotted visiting his children at Jolie’s house twice in the past few weeks. Pitt stopped by her mansion in June and was seen leaving her home again on July 2.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that ever since Brad and Angelina, 45, reached a custody agreement, their relationship improved enormously.



"'Their kids have a custody schedule and that's made a huge difference for the whole family. The schedule has alleviated any of the planning pressures Brad and Angelina have faced in the past. Now the kids spend time with both their parents and are happy and thriving."

