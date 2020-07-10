Tom Hanks son reacts to Charlize Theron's birthday wish to his dad

Charlize Theron on Friday dedicated an endearing Instagram post to Hollywood star Tom Hanks who turned 64.

Her Insta post was accompanied two throwback pictures with Hanks with a caption that read,"You will forever be my hero. Happy birthday."

Her caption and pictures prompted a swift reply from the actor's son Colin Hanks. "These pictures really captured his essence, if I do say so myself," he wrote

In a previous interview, Charlize had revealed that he had a crush on Tom Hanks.

Hanks was among first US celebrities to have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

After recovering from the disease, the actor announced to donate his plasma to treat other patients.