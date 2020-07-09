Lady Antebellum sues Anita White for using their new tag 'Lady A' since decades

American country band, recently rebranded as Lady A has filed a lawsuit against blues singer Anita White who has been going by the same name of Lady A since decades.

Formerly known as Lady Antebellum, the music group is getting branded as racist for filing a lawsuit in a Nashville, Tennessee court which claims to stem from the singer’s “attempt to enforce purported trademarks rights in a mark that Plaintiffs have held for more than a decade.”

According to Billboard, the lawsuit also stated that White’s counsel “delivered a draft settlement agreement that included an exorbitant monetary demand” following discussions with the band and their corresponding lawyers.

The band claims the total amount was $10million which has not been mentioned in the lawsuit.

“Today we are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended,” said the music group comprising members Hillary Scott, David Haywood and Charles Kelley.

“She and her team have demanded a $10 million payment, so reluctantly we have come to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark we have held for many years,” they said further in the statement released.

Back in June, the band decided to change their name from Lady Antebellum to Lady A following unrest in America over a surge in racial tensions.

“We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery,” they had announced on their Twitter.

White hit out at the band the next day claiming she had been blindsided: “This is too much now. They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before,” she told Rolling Stone.

The Seattle-based singer has been using the name Lady A for over two decades now and is claiming ownership of the label.