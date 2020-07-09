Meghan Markle's treatment in the royal family was disappointing, says MLK III

Martin Luther King III criticized the British royal family in a recent interview over the unfair treatment they had towards Meghan Markle.

Speaking to iNews, the son of the acclaimed civil rights activist said he was greatly disappointed with the way the Duchess of Sussex was treated, adding that it wasn’t surprising either given the fact that she came from an unconventional background.

"The reports that I saw were very, very, very difficult reports of how she was treated. I'm not surprised, in other words, it's not like 'oh, wow, that that's a surprise' because these institutions have been here forever,” he said.

“And the institutions have been structured in a certain way. So when you operate as Harry just happening to fall in love with someone who is not in the traditional set of circumstances, then there was going to be pushback,” he went on to say.

"I think that's the process that we have to still continue to work through to rid our society of racism," he added.

He went on to reflect on the recent unrest that was sparked in America over the death of George Floyd.

"If my father just arrived here today and saw what was going on, he would be greatly pleased that young white kids, along with black kids, are joining in this movement. But he'd be greatly disappointed about where we are, how our progress has stalled for a number of years, that we've not made further progress."