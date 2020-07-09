Jordana Brewster, Fast & Furious star, files for divorce: report

Actress Jordana Brewster and her film producer husband Andrew Form are reportedly parting ways after 13 years of marriage.

The Fast & Furious star applied to legally separate from her partner, the father of her sons Julian, six, and four-year-old Rowan, on Wednesday, July 1, according to media report.



The US entertainment website said things between the former couple are 'amicable', but it is unclear what caused their split. The news comes just a month after it was reported that the couple had 'quietly separated.'

The 40-year-old actress met the producer, 48 on the set of their 2006 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.

"We started dating in secret, you know, hanging out in my trailer, because it would have been unprofessional otherwise,' the mother-of-two previously told InStyle Weddings ahead of their nuptials.

She added: "But every day, Andrew wore these work boots to the set, and if I was lying down in the shot or there was equipment in the way, I'd look for his shoes. It was comfortable just to know he was nearby."



