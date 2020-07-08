Kylie Jenner shares stunning photos from lavish tour in Utah

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is currently vacationing in Utah with her daughter Stormi and friends.

The 22-year-old shared an inside look at the celeb loved getaway in the ultra exclusive resort Amangiri in Canyon Point, of the breathtaking state.

Kylie posted a slideshow of her hotel as well as clips from one of her activities at the resort. She also took part in the resort's adventures which include rock climbing and walking across a suspension bridge over a deep gorge.

The charming star has given her biggest clue yet she wants her ex Travis Scott back for good with a cryptic caption on her Instagram post leading fans to believe a reunion could happen.



Amangiri is a luxury resort within the Aman umbrella that opened its doors in 2009; there are 34 suites with one four-bedroom Mesa home, located on 600 acres in the Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments.



Room rates at the five star resort range from $3,300 up to $6,400; prices for the Mesa home, which is a 5,853 square feet freestanding villa, was not available.

Amangiri, which is a four and a half hour drive from Las Vegas airport, is in the heart of the Grand Circle region with access to the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park and Monument Valley Tribal Park, home of the Navajo Nation.



