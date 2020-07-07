Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urge Britain to acknowledge the past wrongs of colonialism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a video conversation with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust youth leaders to talk about racial inequality recently.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shed light on how “the uncomfortable” past of the Commonwealth should be acknowledged, as reported by E!News.

Markle said, “We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this.”

Harry, addressing the historic injustice involving the slave trade, added, “So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do."

“It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable but it needs to be done, because guess what, everybody benefits,” he said, according to the news outlet.

The Duke, who recently spoke about “endemic” institutional racism, said, “The optimism and the hope that we get is from listening and speaking to people like you, because there is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head. Solutions exist and change is happening far quicker than it ever has done before.”

“Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing, which is a fundamental human right,” she added.

Harry, who was seen in a 2009 video using a racial slur about a military colleague said, “When it comes to institutional and systemic racism, it’s there and it stays there because someone, somewhere, is benefiting from it. We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been brought up and educated to see the world differently,” he said.

“However, once you start to realize that there is that bias there, you need to acknowledge it. And then you need to do the work to become more aware … so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today,” Harry added.



Meanwhile, a spokesman for the couple said, “In response to the growing Black Lives Matter movement, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust has been running a weekly discussion with young people looking at various forms of injustice on the experiences of young people today.

“As president and vice president, the Duke and Duchess felt it was important to be part of it.”