Mandy Moore reacts to ex-husband Ryan Adams' public apology for misconduct

Mandy Moore has responded to ex-husband Ryan Adams' apology over her abuse allegations, saying she found it "curious" he chose to do it publicly rather than privately.

In February last year, Moore and six other women alleged the singer-songwriter of manipulating and controlling behaviour.

After a year of abuse allegations, the 45-year-old musician apologisied for 'mistreating people' in an open latter.

Actress and singer Moore, whose divorce from Adams was finalised in 2016, has also revealed that her ex-husband had not been in touch.

During an appearance on the US TV show, the 36-year-old star said: "I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I'm not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately."

After the allegations against Adams surfaced last year, his label Blue Note cancelled the release of his 18th album, Big Colors. He has not released any new music since.

