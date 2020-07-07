close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 7, 2020

Mandy Moore reacts to ex-husband Ryan Adams' public apology for misconduct

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 07, 2020

Mandy Moore has responded to ex-husband Ryan Adams' apology over her abuse allegations, saying she found it "curious" he chose to do it publicly rather than privately.

 In February last year, Moore and six other women alleged the singer-songwriter of manipulating and controlling behaviour.

After a year of abuse allegations,   the 45-year-old musician  apologisied for 'mistreating people' in an open latter.

Actress and singer Moore, whose divorce from Adams was finalised in 2016, has  also revealed that her ex-husband had not been in touch.

During an appearance on the US TV show, the 36-year-old  star said: "I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I'm not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately."

After the allegations against Adams surfaced last year, his label Blue Note cancelled the release of his 18th album, Big Colors. He has not released any new music since.

