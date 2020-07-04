Kevin Pietersen's gets Twitter account suspended for threatening Piers Morgan

English cricketer Kevin Pietersen got his Twitter account suspended after he said he would slap British TV personality, Piers Morgan.

Morgan on Saturday took to Twitter to share that the British batsman got his account suspended.

The TV presenter had mocked the cricketer by saying that he couldn't "slap his way out of a paper bag."

Hitting back at Morgan, Kevin wrote: "@piersmorgan I slap you when I see you! That won't be nonsense!"

Kevin's account was suspended soon after he responded to the TV show host.

Piers Morgan then requested Twitter to reinstate his friend's account.