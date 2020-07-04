close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 4, 2020

Hamza Ali Abbasi laments religious discrimination

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 04, 2020

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on Friday called   for an end to what he called hypocrisy as he spoke up against  religious intolerance in Pakistani society 

Taking to Twitter, Hamza said that Pakistan is a Muslim majority nation-state and everyone who had resided in the boundary of Pakistan on August 14, 1947 became an equal citizen of the country.

"Pakistan is not an empire/kingdom. We Muslims didnt CONQUER Pakistan, we are a Muslim Majority Nation State. On 14th August 1947 every 1 who resided in the boundary of PAK BECAME AN EQUAL CITIZEN, [sic]" he wrote on Twitter.


