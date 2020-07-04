close
Sat Jul 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 4, 2020

Mehwish Hayat says her 'restless free spirit' is missing travelling and airports

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 04, 2020

Pakistan's top actress  Mehwish Hayat on Saturday said her restless spirit is missing travelling as she shared a couple of throwback pictures on social media.

"Throwback to travelling, airports, great hair days and Starbucks ! Airplane departure. My restless free spirit is missing it all, [sic]" the Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge actress captioned her pictures.

Mehwish also asked her fans to share their favorite destinations they would choose to go after air travel restrictions start to ease.


