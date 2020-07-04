Sajal Ali becomes fourth Pakistani celebrity to hit 6 million followers on Instagram

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from quarantine, has become the fourth celebrity from Pakistan to hit 6 million followers on Instagram.



The Alif actress joined the 6 million club of Pakistani celebrities on Saturday.

She has become the fourth Pakistani celebrity to reach 6 million followers after Aiman Khan, Mahira Khan and Ayeza Khan.

Aiman Khan tops the list with 6.6 million followers; Mahira Khan and Ayeza Khan by 6.2 million and Sajal Ali by 6 million.

In January, when we compiled the list of most followed Pakistani celebs on Instagram, superstar Mahira Khan was on top with 5.3 million followers.

Sajal was in sixth place with 4.5 million followers.

Sajal Ali’s fame skyrocketed with her stellar performance in Geo TV’s spiritual romantic drama series Alif.