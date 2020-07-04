Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson to work out differences in relationship-redo

Khloé Kardashian appears to have given her ex-boyfriend another chance at making their relationship work after multiple past cheating scandals which resurfaced sometime last year.

According to a source close to People, Khloé and Tristan "acted like [they] were back together" during her birthday party but, that is not the case at all.

However, what gave rise to the speculation was Tristan's birthday tribute to the mother of his child. He wrote, "I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you.”

He concluded by saying, “I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”



However, an Entertainment Tonight source laid all speculations to rest after they claimed the couple is "not officially" back together.

Reportedly, "They’re all family. Everyone gets along and everyone has the kids’ best interests in mind."