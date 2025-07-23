'The Devil Wears Prada 2': NYC residents get 'live' Anne Hathaway show

Anne Hathaway begins filming the 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel

Anne Hathaway has taken over the street of New York City as she has kickstarted filming of the Devil Wears Prada 2.

Yesterday, the 42-year-old Hollywood star was spotted shooting a scene on day one of the production.

A video showed her giving 8 takes for just one scene in which she could be seen rushing out of building, wearing some cool shades while speaking on the phone.

Earlier today, another video was shared by a digital creator, Mickey Blank.

The small snippet showed residents enjoying firsthand experience of watching Anne filming Devil Wears Prada.

People were witnessed standing on their windows, watching the Academy Award winning actress shooting the movie.

One of the fans, while expressing their excitement, wrote, “It’s you having this clear view like you’re part of the production and you’re her main focus! Excellent work Dahling.”

Meanwhile, another admitted that seeing The Dark Knight Rises star filming in their locality does feel like sitting at the front row at fashion week, “It sure does we had front row seats from my daughter's apt very cool.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunite Hathaway with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. The film is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.