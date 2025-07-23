'Fantastic Four' actor wishes to feature in crossover film with THIS superhero

'Fantastic Four: First Steps' is set to release on July 25

Joseph Quinn will be marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic universe with the Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The 31-year-old is all set to play Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in the upcoming MCU movie along with Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, who will be portraying Mister Fantastic and Sue Storm respectively.

Quinn has now shown his interest in collaborating with another Marvel superhero.

The Gladiator II star opened that he wants to feature in a crossover movie between "Human Torch" and Tom Holland’s "Spider-Man" as the two characters are good friends in the Marvel universe.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Joseph stated, “That pairing makes sense to me and I think he’s brilliant and I’m up for it.”

While praising Holland and calling him as the best Spider-Man, Quinn expressed that he is sure that he would have a good laugh with the 20-year-old star.

“I think we’d have a laugh. I’ve never met Tom, and I think he’s brilliant; his Peter Parker is the best one ever, I think he’s our best-ever Spider-Man, so why not? Let’s do it, get it moving”, said the Game of Thrones actor.

Meanwhile, the all-new Fantastic Four movie is set to release on July 25.