Anne Hathaway brings Andy Sachs back in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Anne Hathaway raises eyebrows with recent 'professional' look

Anne Hathaway recently turned heads as she offered a glimpse into her character Andy Sachs from the much-anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The 42-year-old actress, known for her portrayal of Andrea Sachs in the 2006 original The Devil Wears Prada, raised eyebrows with her updated look for the iconic role.

On Tuesday, July 22, the Interstellar star posted a preview of her character’s look in the highly anticipated sequel on Instagram.

In the video clip, Hathaway is seen posing in front of a sculpture shaped like the number 2, subtly echoing the upcoming installment of the franchise.

Meanwhile, The Idea of You actress is seen wearing a vibrant, patterned Gabriela Hearst dress featuring bold geometric patches.

She paired the outfit with oversized LGR Khartoum sunglasses and a cream bucket hat, worn over her long, visible curls.

The caption included two red heels emoji along with the hashtag “#dwp2”.

This comes on the heels of the Solos alum sharing the first look at Andy Sachs on her Instagram the same day.

In the image, The Intern star wears a matching pinstriped co-ord set, featuring a sleeveless tailored vest and matching high-waisted trousers.

The monochrome outfit is paired with sleek black ankle boots and a delicate pearl necklace, while her hair is styled in soft waves.

She captioned the post, “Andy Sachs 2025”.

Hathaway’s updated look has sparked curiosity among fans, many of whom believe that Andy Sachs has evolved into a bold and confident professional.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, directed by David Frankel, is slated for release on May 1, 2026.