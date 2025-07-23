Tia Mowry pens down heartfelt statement about being a single mom

Tia Mowry responds to critics after backlash: ‘different doesn’t mean broken’

Tia Mowry clapped back at the internet trolls who slammed her for calling herself a single mom.

The 47-year-old actress is raising her kids by herself after she split up with husband Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

The Sister, Sister alum and ex-husband share son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, 14, and daughter, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, 7.

Mowry took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 22, and addressed the negative connotations attached to the term, “single mom.”

Explaining the nuances of being a single mother to fans, Mowry wrote, "Why do I get backlash for calling myself a single mom? family can look different than what we imagined and still be full of love, stability, and joy."

She went on to add that being a single mom doesn't always mean "a mom doing it all alone without the father present in their kids' lives," what often gets overlooked is "the nuance of what being a single mom can actually mean."

In a video of herself brushing her daughter's hair, she wrote, "For me, in my household, I am SINGLE. I don't have a partner, so I'm holding it down for everyone at home. I'm the only parent present day to day."

The Family Reunion actress concluded her post with a strong message to followers, writing, "Let's shed light on these different family stories. Don't feel guilty or pressured by what society says a family should be. Happy, healthy families come in many forms. Different doesn't mean broken. We are family, regardless."