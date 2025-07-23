Pedro Pascal stunned by Alan Cumming’s guts of leaking 'Avengers: Doomsday' spoilers

Alan Cumming to reprise his role as 'Nightcrawler' in 2026 'Avengers'

Alan Cumming made a comment about the upcoming Avengers movie, which could have got him into trouble.

The 60-year-old played the popular "Nightcrawler" role in the 2003’s X-Men 2.

After many years, the actor will again be reprising the Marvel character in the 2026 Avengers: Doomsday movie.

In May 2025, Alan dropped a few spoilers saying that he will be fighting Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic in the movie.

The 50-year-old Chilean American actor appeared at the Jimmy Kimmel Live show with other cast mates recently to promote the new MCU flick, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where Cumming interviewed the actors.

During the chat, Pascal brought up the viral move made by the Spy Kids star. Out of curiosity, the Last of Us actor asked the host, “Did you get in trouble.”

Vanessa Kirby also asked Alan, “Did they phone you up?”

The Good Wife actor smiled and said that his "publicist called him" after the interview.

“The wrath of your publicist is not a wrath you want to have. I said a thing about us fighting, but cub’s honour, have you done what I said? Have you been in a fight with me in this film, Pedro?”

Cumming left Pascal stunned and confused, but latter played safe and just simply replied, “Alan and I have never had a fight.”