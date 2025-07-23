Jensen Ackles reflects on fandom and Jared Padalecki reunion

Jensen Ackles reflects on fandom experience and Jared Padalecki reunion

Jensen Ackles has recently reflected on his experience with fandom as he talks about decades-long friendship with Supernatural costar Jared Padalecki.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, the actor, who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of The CW series later this year, revealed what it like to have fans following you and your career.

“Fans show up and they take a vested interest in the characters and the actors who play them, and the writers and directors,” said the 47-year-old.

Jensen told the outlet, “I’m fascinated by that. And also humbled and inspired by it.”

“If you’re on Broadway and you walk out onto that stage, you have an immediate audience reaction. You don’t get that on a film or TV set,” explained the actor.

Jensen noted, “You have a camera that’s giving you nothing. You might have a few crew members who chuckle if you land a laugh, but you’re not getting the energy of an audience.”

But the actor believed that you get the feedback by going to a Comic-Con rather in front of a camera.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jensen opened up about his reunion with Jared in the upcoming fifth and final season of The Boys.

Elaborating on how their relationship has evolved over the years, the actor pointed out, “You’re talking about two young guys who all of a sudden got thrown together, moved away from their lives, [were] put up in Vancouver, Canada, and just told: ‘You’re both going to be working your asses off for the next 15 years.’”

“That created a bond early on, and it’s evolved as we’ve grown up and matured in our real lives,” he admitted.

“There is a brotherly bond that still exists today. We still talk all the time; we still see each other all the time,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Jensen added, “He’s on my short list of the people I can call if I ever need anything, and I’m on his as well.”