Gwyneth Paltrow answers the most burning question: Watch

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently made significant choice while playing a game of Marry and Kill on her podcast.

The Iron Man actress was asked to choose among three of her costars including Jude Law, Robert Downey Jr and Timothee Chalamet for Marry, Kill and Hookup during the latest episode of The Goop Podcast on July 21.

Initially Gwyneth was hesitant to choose a costar for marriage as she said, “This is impossible… This is like, there's no way I can answer this.”

However, she eventually chose to “marry” her longtime Marvel costar, Robert with whom she's shared the screen in several Iron Man and Avengers movies.

“I would marry Robert because we would just laugh so much and have such a fun, weird life and travel,” explained the 52-year-old.

Gwyneth continued, “I'm already, basically, I am married to him in movies, so what's the difference?”

Interestingly, The Avengers actress was in a fix when it came to choose for hookup and kill.

In the end, Gwyneth opted for Jude, her costar in The Talented Mr. Ripley, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow and Contagion.

The Sylvia actress opened up that she didn’t take Timothee’s name because her “children would kill” her if she did that.

“It's like robbing the cradle,” quipped the Oscar winner.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth later avoided giving her final answer which was to “kill” any one of her costars.

“I'm not gonna say. Both. I'm gonna marry all three,” she declared.

Before concluding, the actress added, “I'm gonna marry and get intimate with all three. How's that? I'm a modern woman. I'm not killing anyone.”