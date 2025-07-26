Percy Jackson cast shares supportive messages to new ‘Harry Potter’ stars

Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri gave their advice to the new actors of the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Scobell stars as Percy Jackson, Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

During the San Diego Comic Con, the three stars spoke to CinemaBlend sharing supportive messeges to the new wizards.

Scobell said that he wanted to the original cast of Harry Potter, however he is also interested in meeting the new stars. He said, "I'm actually really excited for the show and what they do with it."

"I'd say just, for advice. We’re kind of in the same position right now, so, just stay confident and keep going and, I don’t know. I need to think more about that," he added.

Jeffries while giving tips from her point of view said, "I'd probably say stay strong. If you look at it, a triangle and stuff is very strong."

She went on to explain what she means by "triangle" adding, "You know what I mean? No matter how, like when it flips or rolls or something, like, nothing can really nothing can really tear that apart. So seeing that trio triangle, love you guys."

The advice was also a nod towards the backlash Jeffries received when she was casted as Annabeth, similarly how Arabella Stanton got bullied when she was casted as Hermione.

Meanwhile, Simhadri told the youngsters, "The biggest thing that you can say to your audience is going to be through your work. So put as much effort into that as you possibly can."

"Like pummeling the lines into your nervous system and into your body. So that way on the day, you don't think about it," He said.

Harry Potter is set to premiere somewhere in 2027. While Percy Jackson and the Olympians 2 is officially set to premiere on December 10.