Helen Mirren reveals the ONE term that 'patronizes' her

Helen Mirren marks her 80th birthday today

MobLand star Helen Mirren has made a rare confession on her 80th birthday.

The Oscar winning actress will be next seen in a Netflix backed movie titled The Thursday Murder Club that also stars Pierce Brosnan, Tom Ellis, Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley and Daniel Mays.

In a recent interview, the Fast and Furious star revealed that she feels patronized when people tell her that she looks good for age.

She feels insulted when people say to her that she is aging well.

Mirren told OK! Magazine, "I am not ageing gracefully at all! I hate that term – it sounds like you have to be elegant and accepting, and, no, I am not.”

Rather, the Red star believes that she is ageing with "fun and commitment".

"I am ageing with fun, with commitment, but not gracefully. Who cares about graceful?”

Helen further said, "We just do grow older, there's no way you can escape that. You have to grow up with your own body, your own face and the way it changes.

"It’s not always easy but it is inevitable. You have to learn to accept it."

On her milestone birthday, Mirren pledges to keep herself healthy and good.