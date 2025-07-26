'Fantastic Four: First Steps' deemed unsuitable for children?

Pedro Pascal marks his Marvel debut as Mister Fantastic aka Reed Richards

Pedro Pascal’s Marvel movie Fantastic Four: First Steps has been restricted for children to watch.

Featuring Pedro along with Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the new action sci-fi has turned out to be the first MCU film to debut at 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

But it has been deemed unsuitable for kids under 12 years of age. The 2025 Fantastic Four has been rated a 12A in the UK.

According to BBFC, one of the reasons behind the move is "A man's body is violently stretched in order to cause pain, although the context is supernatural."

"During fantastical fight sequences, opponents punch others and fire blasts of energy and beams of fire”, read the website.

Such things can become traumatic for children and may prove a little too much for the little kids.

"People are chased and attacked by powerful enemies, including when a pregnant woman is pursued by a villain seeking her unborn child as she goes into labour. A fantastical being threatens to bring about an apocalypse”, the source further explained.

On the other hand, another reason is the use of mild bad language and little intimacy in the film that will be appropriate for children.

Meanwhile, the US has rated the movie as PG 13.